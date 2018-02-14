Shania Twain: The Love Affair That Launched Her Stardom

Shania Twain reached international Hollywood fame because of her musical talents and striking beauty – but her romance with award-winning producer Mutt Lange helped too.

REELZ’s new docuseries, The Price of Fame: Shania Twain, seeks to shine a light on the fabulous career of the iconic singer, 52, and the dark past that pushed her to stardom.

PHOTOS: Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Raunchy Past Of Affairs, Sex Secrets & Scandals

“Shania, of course, was impressed by his talent, but Mutt treated her like a queen – which is very sexy – and his accent didn’t hurt either,” says Syndicated radio host, Kellie Rasberry, in the show clip.

After linking up with then-producer Mutt Lange, Twain’s career skyrocketed. She married Lange and launched her second album. Until this day, she is known as the best-selling female artist in country music history.

Everything seemed to be going swell for the talented beauty. Then, Lange’s affair with the couple’s assistant was exposed, and Twain’s life and career began spiraling downwards.

Twain – who suffered a penniless and tragic childhood – became depressed and sickly. She eventually went on to marry the husband of her ex-assistant.

The Price of Fame: Shania Twain airs Sunday, February 18 at 9 ET / PT on REELZ.