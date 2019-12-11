Watch! 'Siesta Key' Star Robby Hayes Declares He Is Over ABC & Being A Part Of Bachelor Nation

Robby Hayes and his Siesta Key costars Juliette Porter, Kelsey Ownes, and Brandon Gomes stopped by to chat with OKMagazine.com, and during the interview, Robby revealed that he is over ABC and would turn down any future opportunity involving Bachelor Nation.

Robby, 30, kicked off the conversation by explaining why he decided to join the cast of Siesta Key.

“It was kind of a whirlwind. It happened fast. I started an agency off my platform that I had been blessed with from The Bachelor. In that agency I brought Kelsey out to work with us as one of our models, and that kinda linked us there, and then we invited Kelsey out to Stagecoach in California and then she brought Juliette and it kinda all tied in. But I lived in Sarasota [Florida] for about five years back in 2012 to 2016, so I was familiar with most of the people down there,” he explained.

Robby divulged that he wasn’t surprised when he came on the show and immediately had enemies. “You know I kinda came in and took the lead role’s attention from all the other people — friends and exes — but I felt like a lot of it was unwarranted,” he said, referring to his past romance with Juliette.

Both Juliette and Kelsey added that they thought their cast mates made judgements about Robby based on his time on The Bachelorette. “I think people may think that you’re thirsty because you went from one reality show to another. Just being honest, that’s what people think,” Kelsey confessed.

Robby didn’t hesitate when asked if he would ever rejoin Bachelor Nation. “No. Done with ABC,” he declared. When questioned about what he would do if he was asked to be on the next Bachelor, Robby seemed to reconsider his stance. “No. I don’t think I would. It’s a bridge we’d cross when we get there but I did the ABC thing — I get it. I don’t want to talk down upon them but like … here’s the puppet you know? They use you, America’s sweetheart one season, laughing stock the next, and then they throw you out,” he admitted.

