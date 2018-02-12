Victoria Beckham Reveals If The Spice Girl Reunion Is Happening

Victoria Beckham shut down any rumors of a potential Spice Girls reunion.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she revealed.

The Blank Website broke the news as the fashionista prepared to launch her new line at New York Fashion Week. Rumors circulated after the group were spotted all together in London for a meeting, even posing together on social media.

The Spice Girls split back in 2000, but have since performed together on a number of occasions, including a 2007 world tour. Their last performance happened in London for the 2012 Olympics.

