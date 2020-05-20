trending in LIVING

VIDEO

Spring Eyes - Beauty Tutorial

May 20, 2020 9:26AM

Celebrity makeup artist Ashlee Glazer (@AshleeGlazer) shows us how to get eyes you never want to cover up!

Ashlee Glazer

 

Ashlee’s recommended tools of the trade for achieving #beautygoals?  Japonesque!  Available at Walmart:

 

Japonesque Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Brush Set; $16.98

Japonesque Brushes

 

Japonesque Extreme Eyelash Curler; $9.98

Japonesque Curler

Japonesque Brow Perfecting Kit; $12.98

Japonesque Brushes

