Vince Herbert & Tamar Braxton's Fight Over 'Becky With The Good Hair' EXPLODES

This conversation escalated…quickly!

In an OKMagazine.com exclusive clip for Tamar & Vince, Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton talk about his surgery.

“I think the problem Vince thinks its my responsibility to make myself aware and not his responsibility to make me aware that this is not a cosmetic procedure,” she said in an on-camera interview.

He fires back, “I think Tamar all the time about things going on, whether it’s me doing something with my business or whatever, she takes the information and it goes in one ear and out the other.”

Tamar makes a remark about Vince finding a new woman and his response does NOT settle well with her.