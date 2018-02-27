Taylor McKinney Confesses His Fears About Maci Bookout Being Pregnant Again

Taylor McKinney has his concerns!

In a deleted scene for Teen Mom OG, the reality star dad confesses to his wife, Maci Bookout, that he has some fears about her getting pregnant again. “The PCOS thing kind of scares me, health wise.” he began to explain. “I would love more children, but the thought of something happening to you or the child is scary.”

However, Maci explained that the issue is conceiving a child.

Watch the clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!