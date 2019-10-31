Fired 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Announces She's Divorcing David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason have split! On Thursday, October 31, Jenelle announced the shocking news in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she began.

“I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty,” the mom of three continued. “But it’s been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make change,” she explained.

Then she dropped the breakup bombshell. “I’m starting that now,” Jenelle vowed. “The kids are I have moved away from David.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting in to end but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

The former MTV star concluded her message thanking fans and viewers for their support. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together,” she typed. “But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Jenelle and David tied the knot back in 2017. Since then, their union has been marred in scandal. Jenelle has previously accused her ex of abuse and she made a harrowing call to 911 after an argument allegedly turned physical. Most recently, she was fired from her longtime position on the MTV series after David reportedly shot and killed their pet dog. After changing their story multiple times and after their children were removed from their home, both Jenelle and David denied he shot the animal.

