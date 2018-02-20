Watch
'Teen Mom' Producers Tell All On Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie's Explosive Fight At Their WEDDING
The 'Teen Mom OG' star and his wife exchanged vows for the second time.
Happily ever after?
In a clip for Teen Mom OG:Producers Tell All, the MTV crew members give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie’s big day. And they even discuss the shocking reason behind their fight!
Watch the clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
Sound off in the comments below!