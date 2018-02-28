Watch
Here's The FIRST Look At Brittany DeJesus' MTV Special
'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus' older sister is ready to start her own life.
It’s time for Brittany DeJesus to shine!
In a Teen Mom special, Being Brittany, MTV cameras focus on Briana DeJesus’ older sister. The reality star debates moving out of Florida and starting her own life…but her family is holding her back!
Watch the trailer for the special above! Being Brittany airs Monday, March 5th only on MTV!
