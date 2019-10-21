trending in REALITY TV

Watch

Meet The Newest 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Star Kiaya!

October 21, 2019 13:13PM

The MTV star's baby daddy is in jail during the season premiere.

Meet Kiaya Elliott!

In a sneak peek clip for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the 18-year-old introduces herself to viewers. The soon-to-be mom opens up about her relationship with her girlfriend, her baby daddy’s jail time and more!

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant premieres Tuesday at 9pm ET, only on MTV!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation