Teresa Giudice Gives Latest Update On Joe & How Jail-Time Saved Their Marriage

Teresa Giudice can’t wait to put her hands all over her hubby Joe when he returns home!

“He looks really good” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told OK! Magazine exclusively at the Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria’s NYC opening on Thursday, February 22. “He was 225 pounds now he is 185 pounds.”

The Bravolebrity also revealed how Joe’s 41-month sentence has actually helped their marriage.”Every marriage goes through their thing and sometimes you do need a break,” the 45-year-old reality personality said. “When you’re far apart from each other, you miss each other, so it does make the heart grow fonder. I can’t wait for him to come home.”

