Sneak Peek: Jayden Bartels & Gabe De Guzman Share A Dance In ‘To The Beat! Back 2 School’

Jayden Bartels and all her on-screen frenemies are at their performing arts school’s ’80’s Spring Fling. Amid the drama, Jayden and her costar Gabe De Guzman share a dance during the Spring Fling in an exclusive preview for OKMagazine.com.

Things might look OK now, but a major scheme is about to shut down the party and jeopardize their all-important end-of-year showcase. It’s two years after To The Beat! and competition is fierce again as twins Mackie (Laura Krystine) and Mia (Brisa Lalich), plus their arch-rival Avery (Jayden Bartels), go back to their performing arts school following spring break only to find out their lives are about to change!

One student from dance, one from acting, and one from singing will be awarded an all-expense paid summer scholarship to the prestigious Triad Conservatory of Fine Arts in New York City. Friendships and feuds continue, sisterhood is tested, new bonds are formed, and rivalries heat up.

The full gang includes Hayden Summerall, musician Bryce Xavier, Casey Simpson, singer Jillian Shea Spaeder, Jake Brennan, singer Jaheem Toombs, Trevor Larcom, Bianca & Chiara D’Ambrosio, Sydney Bourne and newcomer Emily Faucret. The adult cast members include Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Marie Wilson, Betsy Randle, Keith Powell, Peter Allen Vogt, Lilly Melgar, Adam Chambers, and director Jillian Clare.

To The Beat! Back 2 School premieres on March 10, 2020. The film is available on all major VOD platforms including Dish, DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Century, iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon Instant, Vudu, FandangoNow, Xbox, Vimeo, Hoopla, and OverDrive. DVD will be available online and at all major retailers.