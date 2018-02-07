'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Reveal The Secret To Making Their Marriage Work

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have had their fair share of ups and downs but the couple insists it has made them stronger.

The Vanderpump Rules stars sat down with OKMagazine.com exclusively and revealed the secret to making their marriage work.

The key part is “moving past everything and keeping it behind you,” Maloney shared.

As OK! fans know, rumors of cheating have plagued the couple for years, including the most recent allegation that Tom made out with another woman while married to Katie.

“We’re so good at addressing our problems now,” Tom said. “We still have good days and bad days of course, but for the most part we’ve come a long way.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!