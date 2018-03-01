trending in NEWS

Hear The 911 Call Reporting Tori Spelling's Nervous Breakdown

March 1, 2018 13:37PM

She was acting 'very aggressive' according to authorities.

The police were called to Tori Spelling‘s home earlier today, after the former 90210 actress reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown! Now audio from the 911 call reporting her unsual behavior has been released.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM [Pacific time] and it was for a disturbance call,” police previously confirmed to RadarOnline.com. At the time they said officers were “still on the scene.”
Tori called the cops to report a break-in on Wednesday night, according to reports. However, the “intruder” turned out to be her husband Dean McDermott, who she mistook to be a burglar.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Tori appeared to be okay, hanging out with her friend Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor.
But, the 44-year-old mother of five went on to exhibit signs of a nervous breakdown, including being “very aggressive,” authorities said. In the 911 call, you can hear the police refer to a female with “mental illness.”
This story is currently still developing. You can listen to the 911 call above.

