Hear The 911 Call Reporting Tori Spelling's Nervous Breakdown

The police were called to Tori Spelling‘s home earlier today, after the former 90210 actress reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown! Now audio from the 911 call reporting her unsual behavior has been released.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM [Pacific time] and it was for a disturbance call,” police previously confirmed to RadarOnline.com . At the time they said officers were “still on the scene.”

Dean McDermott, who she mistook to be a burglar. Tori called the cops to report a break-in on Wednesday night, according to reports. However, the “intruder” turned out to be her husband, who she mistook to be a burglar.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Tori appeared to be okay, hanging out with her friend Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor.

But, the 44-year-old mother of five went on to exhibit signs of a nervous breakdown, including being “very aggressive,” authorities said. In the 911 call, you can hear the police refer to a female with “mental illness.”

This story is currently still developing. You can listen to the 911 call above.