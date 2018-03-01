So Scary
Hear The 911 Call Reporting Tori Spelling's Nervous Breakdown
She was acting 'very aggressive' according to authorities.
The police were called to Tori Spelling‘s home earlier today, after the former 90210 actress reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown! Now audio from the 911 call reporting her unsual behavior has been released.
“The call came in at 7:15 AM [Pacific time] and it was for a disturbance call,” police previously confirmed to RadarOnline.com. At the time they said officers were “still on the scene.”
Tori called the cops to report a break-in on Wednesday night, according to reports. However, the “intruder” turned out to be her husband Dean McDermott, who she mistook to be a burglar.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Tori appeared to be okay, hanging out with her friend Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor.
But, the 44-year-old mother of five went on to exhibit signs of a nervous breakdown, including being “very aggressive,” authorities said. In the 911 call, you can hear the police refer to a female with “mental illness.”
This story is currently still developing. You can listen to the 911 call above.
