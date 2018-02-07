Kylie Jenner Sets 'Insane Rules' For Travis Scott Following Arrest

Travis Scott may have just become a father but just months ago, he was getting handcuffed for getting too wild at an outdoor concert! OK! Magazine has learned the 25-year-old rapper was arrested for reportedly starting a riot during an Arkansas concert.

A spokesman for the Rogers Police Department told PEOPLE Magazine, Scott “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols to ensure concert goer safety. During the rush, several people were injured, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department.”

According to reports, Travis pled guilty to disorderly conduct and was set free just hour later.

But Kylie isn’t letting her baby daddy get away with that type of behavior! Sources tell RadarOnline that Kylie is now “watching Travis like a hawk and has hired a team of people to keep tabs on him!”

