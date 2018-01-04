Tyler Baltierra Slams His Father Butch Saying He 'Destroyed' His Childhood

Tyler Baltierra isn’t holding back!

In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, the reality star opens up about his dad, Butch, going back to rehab after the two discussed him staying at their other home and fixing it up. Tyler joked, he “destroyed my childhood, I need a fence, that’s all I’m asking him now.”

After bringing up the past, Tyler discussed their future and having Butch return to rehab. “I need to talk to him about going to rehab,” Tyler said. His wife, Catelynn Lowell, replied, “You said you wanted to wait until you weren’t so angry with your dad to send him to rehab, are you feeling better about that? Are you not as angry with him?”

And the reality star dad admitted, “I’ve come to conclusion that I am always going to feel angry about it.”

