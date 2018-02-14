TMOG Sneak Peek
Tyler Baltierra Drops His Dad Butch Off At Rehab In The Most Heartbreaking Video
The reality star grandpa was heading to Texas for treatment.
Grab a tissue!
In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Tyler Baltierra takes his dad, Butch, to rehab in Texas. The reality star grandpa gets a tour of the facility and seems to be in great spirits.
Afterwards, Tyler has to say goodbye to his dad and he breaks down into tears.
