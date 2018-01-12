Butch 'Is Having A Hard Time!' Tyler Baltierra Tells All About Troubled Dad's Relapse

Tyler Baltierra has always struggled with his dad, Butch’s sobriety.

In a bonus clip for Teen Mom OG, the reality star opened up to wife Catelynn Lowell’s friend, Hayley, about how his dad has been handling life off parole.

“Tyler so what’s going on with your dad?,” the friend asked. He told her, “I don’t know. Not very good. He is having a hard time with sobriety, having a hard time staying away from stupid people.”

