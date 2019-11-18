Brittany Cartwright Admits She's Having A Rough Time Coping With Pregnancy Rumors

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor shed some light on the pregnancy rumors that have plagued the married couple in recent weeks. The Bravo stars opened up to OKMagazine.com about the hard toll the gossip is taking on them and if they’re still thinking about having kids in the future.

In October, Brittany, 30, and Jax, 40, sparked pregnancy rumors at event due to the type of dress that the Kentucky native was wearing.

At BravoCon 2019, the couple shut down the gossip and revealed that while Brittany is not currently pregnant, she’s looking forward to being a mom one day.

“Every time someone thinks I’m looking fat or something, I am automatically pregnant. That’s the annoying part because it hurts your feelings,” Brittany said.

The model and the reality star tied the knot in a glamorous wedding in Kentucky this past June. Many of their Vanderpump Rules cast celebrated the happy nuptials with them.

