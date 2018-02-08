'Vanderpump Rules' Feud! Katie Maloney Tells All On Her Rocky Relationship With Scheana Marie

Katie Maloney and Scheana Marie may have tried to reconcile their on-and-off again friendship but the pair still has long ways to go. Maloney sat down exclusively with OKMagazine.com and revealed the status of their relationship.

‘It’s a struggle,’ the Vanderpump Rules star shared. “I feel Scheana has really tried to create distance between us.”

“I never would devalue our friendship even if we aren’t as close anymore because I did care a lot about her and she was one of my bridesmaids at my wedding,” she added.

Maloney admits it has been difficult to watch her former friend talk badly behind her back on the Bravo series. ‘It’s been a little bit of a hit to hear her say that I’ve always been a b*tch,” Maloney explained. ‘I really don’t know what’s going on with her.’

