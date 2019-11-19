'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Claps Back At Body Shamers — 'People Are Really Mean!'

Kristen Doute has no time for the haters! The Vanderpump Rules star slammed body shamers who didn’t like her look at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards earlier this month. She addressed critics who didn’t approve of how she went to the show braless.

“People are really mean,” the 36-year-old told OKMagazine.com exclusively at BravoCon. “I was really digging my look…I didn’t wear a bra. There were a lot of mean, mean comments.”

Costars and BFFs Lala Kent and Scheana Shay took Kristen’s side and came to the defense of their friend. While Scheana, 34, gushed over Kristen’s breasts, Lala, 29, revealed the type of body shamers that hated on Michigan native’s award show look. “Free the nip!” Kristen exclaimed.

Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!