'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent Talk Being 'Bridezillas' & Wedding Plans

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are making their way down to the altar! The reality stars are both engaged to their fiancés Beau Clark and Randall Emmett respectfully. The pair described themselves as being total “bridezillas” and dished on their wedding plans with OKMagazine.com at BravoCon 2019.

Stassi, 31, and Beau are planning a luxurious October wedding in Rome, Italy, and she revealed she “underestimated” how hard it is to plan her nuptials in another country and on TV.

Lala, 29, confessed that her ceremony will be “incredible” and a “full-on production.” Her longtime love Randall, 48, is a Hollywood film producer so she doesn’t expect anything less for her wedding!

