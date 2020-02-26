Vinny Guadagnino Jokes About Being Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Chris Larangeira’s ‘Eskimo Brother’ — ‘It’s Family’

Vinny Guadagnino claims he and Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira constantly joke about being “Eskimo brothers.” The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars sat down with OKMagazine.com and dished on their unique relationship.

“Recently an article said we were exes because I banged her 10 years ago,” Vinny, 32, told OK! while chuckling. “Chris is like an adult, adult. He’s secure. He knows that there’s no intent there [with me and Angelina’s playful relationship]. We’re both from Staten Island. He’s the first one to go, ‘I’m your Eskimo brother’ and joke around. Not a lot of guys can do that. I wouldn’t. I’d be so jealous.”

Angelina, 33, chimed in and said, “[Chris is] so cool about it. He knows me and [Vinny] go at each other, but he actually laughs about it.”

OK! asked whether Chris would appear in more episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Vinny joked, “He’s my Eskimo brother, of course. It’s family.”

