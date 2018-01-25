Watch: Drew Carey Tackled To The Ground By Excited 'Price Is Right' Contestant

Any contestant who gets told “come on down” on the Price is Right is going to be excited in some capacity, but host Drew Carey never expected that he would find himself flat on his back because of one!

On a recent episode of the long-running game show, a contestant named Sona won the preliminary round against three other competitors and giddily ran on stage in excitement.

At first, it looked like she went in for a hug, but then she lifted her feet off the ground while holding him which caused Drew to lose his balance and fall flat on his back alongside of her!

‘Hey everybody!’ said Carey, after he got back up off the floor. Sona quickly apologized, to which he responded “I’m fine, I’m fine.” Not wanting to waste anymore time, he quickly said “George, say the prize!”

Drew more than likely had to brace himself, as announcer George Gray first warned her by exclaiming “Sona, do not break the host or our set!” before revealing she would be competing for a new car!

