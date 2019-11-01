Watch: ‘Goonies’ Star Corey Feldman Details Painful Childhood & Abuse In Hollywood

Corey Feldman is opening up about his childhood. The former child actor, 48, recently sat down OKMagazine.com and detailed his painful childhood and the abuse as a child star.

The Goonies star recalled his “unstable” and “screwed up” upbringing. Corey also talked about the trauma he experienced as a result of intense media scrutiny as such a young age.

The Lost Boys actor explained that the environment he grew up in lacked “normality” and “continuity.”

“There’s no one thing from my childhood. I had a screwed-up childhood and I don’t wish it on anybody,” Corey explained. “Nobody should have to live like that. No child should be a slave.”

Corey — who has one child, Zen — expressed that he felt blessed to give his son the childhood he never received himself.

