Watch Jamie Foxx Walk Out Of A Live Interview After Being Asked About Katie Holmes

Lesson learned, don’t ask Jamie Foxx about his relationship with Katie Holmes.

In a pre-game interview before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, SportsCenter‘s Michael Smith tried to get answers from the 50-year-old actor about his long-speculated relationship with Miss Holmes.

“I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day,” Michael asked, referencing the photos that surfaced of Jamie and Katie playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day. “Like some real Love & Basketball?”

And that’s when Jamie, without hesitation, reached for his headphones, stood up and walked off.

