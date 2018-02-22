Watch: Khloe Kardashian Cracks Down: 'I Don't Want To Have To Fire You'

This is supposed to be one of the happiest times in Khloe Kardashian’s life, as the mommy-to-be is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson very, very soon.

So what has got her so upset? Turns out, the latest participant on her hit show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian isn’t pulling her weight and it’s left her very frustrated.

On an all-new episode, Khloe’s sits down with this week’s subject, Nicole, alongside trainer Latreal Mitchell to find out what’s preventing her from following through with her new & healthy diet. Her reason for doing this show is to reverse the cycle of obesity in her family, in particular with her parents who both weighed over 300 pounds at one point.

“I think everything was just so different. That green smoothie is like ‘bleh,'” Nicole said.

Khloe told Nicole that cheat days will happen, but that it’s good to stick to the meal plan as provided. “No one’s saying you can never enjoy food again, but we’re saying for the majority of the time you do have to have structure and eat a certain way, but then like, we all have cheat days or cheat meals or whatever and you enjoy those, but then you look forward to those things,” she explained.

She then cracked down on Nicole for her tons of excuses. “With all due respect, you’re half-assing it,” she exclaimed. “I just don’t want there to be any more speed bumps with you because I’m getting discouraged hearing this and I don’t want to have to fire you.”

This woke Nicole up instantly. “I would be shattered if I got fired right now,” she confessed.

Khloe then reassured her, saying “Let’s just get our s–t together. We know you can do it.”

Watch the clip above! Do you think Nicole will see this all the way through? Sound off in the comments!