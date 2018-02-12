Watch Mirai Nagasu Become 1st U.S. Woman To Land A Triple Axel At The Olympics

Mirai Nagasu’s name will forever be etched in history books, as the 24-year-old figure skater became the first U.S. female figure skater to land a trip axel during an Olympic competition.

On Monday, February 12, while competing in the free skating portion in the team event on day three of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Mirai solidly landed on one foot after making three-and-a-half-rotations in the air — one of the most difficult tricks in figure skating.

“To nail that triple axel, I tripped a couple of times going into it, but told myself ‘No, I’m going to go for it and I’m not pulling back,’ ” she told NBC. “That was really special for me.”

Only two other U.S. female figure skaters have pulled off a triple axel in competition. Tonya Harding was the first to do so during the national championship in 1991, followed by Kimmie Meissner in 2005.

“It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” Mirai told reporters. “I wanted to make American proud.”

And that she did, as Mirai’s history-making triple axel also led her team to a bronze medal in the team event on Monday night.

