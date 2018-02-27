Watch: 'Pump Rules' Star James Kennedy Explains If He's Ever Taken A Dip In The 'Man Pond'

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is known for being quite a flirt, not only with the ladies of the cast but with the men as well!

Even though he’s in a committed relationship with his girlfriend Raquel Leviss, James still spend some time being very flirtatious with both sexes on the hit Bravo show, including Lala Kent and his best friend Logan Noh!

This became a major topic of conversation during Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen directly asked James if he’s ever taken a dip in “the man pond”… right in front of Raquel who was in the audience!

Before he asked the super awkward question, he polled the at-home audience regarding if James was being too disrespectful by flirting with both James and Lala, which an overwhelming 97 percent thought he was. He agreed with them and thought he was being a bit inappropriate but said emphatically that he was totally in love with Raquel and completely dedicated to her.

As sweet as that was, Andy still had to go and ask about his flirtations with his BFF Logan, who is openly gay. He boldly asked him if they’ve ever had a physical relationship, as well as if he’s ever taken a dip in the “man pond” with any other dude in his life. Did James confess to going beyond the friendship level with Logan or another man before?

Watch the clip! Do you think James’ flirting has gotten out of control? Sound off in the comments.