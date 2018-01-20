The New ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Trailer Is SERIOUSLY Insane

There is a lot more drama in store on the remaining half of season 10 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta!

From Kim Zolciak and Nene Leakes roach video drama unfolding, to Eva Marcille dropping bombs about Cynthia Bailey’s new man, to Kenya Moore flipping out about the realness of her marriage, it’s clear fans haven’t seen anything yet in the first half of season 10.

Click the video above to see what’s to come on this season of RHOA!