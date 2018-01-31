You’ll Never Believe How Wells Adams Met Girlfriend Sarah Hyland’s Family

Oh, Mama Hyland.

While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Sarah Hyland revealed the hilarious way her Bachelorette star boyfriend, Wells Adams, unintentionally met her entire family just weeks after the two started dating.

“He met my family before the TV family,” Sarah told James Corden. “My parents and my brother were living with me for most of fall time last year. And so [Wells] lives in Nashville. So he flew out from Nashville, it was our second or third date, and … [my family was] supposed to leave. I was like, ‘Can you please leave the house? I’ll pay for you to go to a nice dinner or something.’ [But] they were running behind.”

Sarah explained that her family was running so late that Wells actually showed up before they got the chance to leave.

“So the doorbell rang and I was upstairs and I didn’t know and my mom apparently answered the door saying, ‘You’re not supposed to see me. I’m Melissa. Come in. Sarah’s upstairs,’ ” Sarah said as she covered her eyes like her mom did when answering the door for Wells. “And he told me that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ So, he met my entire family, like immediate family, right away off the bat, which I think is great because now I know he really likes me because he’s still here.”

To hear more of the story, click the video above!

What do you think about Sarah’s “meeting the family” story? Sound off in the comments!