Watch! Wells Adams Reveals His Texts With Fiancée Sarah Hyland

Bachelor in Paradise‘s resident bartender Wells Adams revealed his texts with fiancée Sarah Hyland, the contents of his Instagram DMs and much more when he went through his phone during a fun game called “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com.

Wells, 35, popped the question to the Modern Family actress on a romantic tropical vacation in July 2019, but his dog Karl is still his phone wallpaper. “My lock screen is a picture of my dog Karl as a puppy. Then my non-lock screen is a picture of me and my dog Karl,” he said with a laugh.

His obsession with his pooch is also the reason that Karl is one of the most recent photos in his camera roll. “So I got a new camera recently — like a real camera camera. And so I had a photoshoot with my dog Karl,” he explained while showing off the pics.

His soon-to-be bride did get the honor of being his most recent text though. “It was ‘good morning baby,'” he revealed about the message he last sent.

The reality star’s Instagram DMs aren’t quite as outrageous as one would think. One fan asked him if he wanted to bartend his 10-year class reunion, but the offer wasn’t too enticing for Wells. “The answer is no I don’t want to do that at all, but have fun,” he responded.

Wells’ Uber rating is a 4.85 and he admitted that he’s shocked it is so high. “[The rating] is hilarious because I’m definitely the guy who gets in Ubers drunk and falls asleep and the guy’s gotta be like, ‘Hey, we’re home now.’ But I always tip,” he confessed.

To find out the most famous person in Wells’ contact list, the last thing he searched on Google and much more, watch the above video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!