Here's Why The Duggars Don’t Celebrate Halloween

Looks like there won’t be trick or treating on Halloween for the Duggar clan. The family isn’t so keen on getting into the spooky spirit and has never celebrated the scary holiday.

Family matriarch Michelle Duggar revealed in a now-deleted blog post what her kids do instead of dressing up on October 31. “While we go to pumpkin patch and corn mazes, we don’t do the halloween thing.”

However, the 19 Kids and Counting stars love to enjoy the harvest celebrations and like to partake in church services where the kids receive candy, toys and participate in fun activities.

Sisters Jill, Jana, Jinger and Jessa opened up more about their family’s decision not to celebrate Halloween in their 2014 memoir, Growing Up Duggar.

Watch the video above to learn more and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!