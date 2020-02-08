Watch! Athletes Weigh In On The Greatest Things They've Experienced Thus Far At The Winter Dew Tour 2020

Mountain Dew’s Winter Dew Tour 2020 kicked off on Thursday, February 6 on Copper Mountain in Colorado. The most anticipated ski and snowboard competition and festival will be in full swing until February 9, and the athletes are already weighing in on the greatest things they’ve experienced thus far at the event.

“This year I’d say the greatest thing I’ve seen so far would be the rail section in the slope style course. There’s honestly probably hundreds of options. It’s like a little skate park up there,” skier Evan McEachran said.

Snowboarder Jake Pates is enjoying having all his friends gathered in one place. “Kinda just saw all the homies when I walked in. I hadn’t seen them in a minute so that’s kinda the highlight right now,” he explained.

Nick Goepper revealed he was blown away by the warm welcome they received at the resort. “The greatest thing I’ve seen so far this Dew Tour is the hospitality from Copper. Copper has been super great with the athlete lounge and the snowmobile laps,” he gushed.

“I think there’s just been some great runs in general. You’ve seen some people where it comes down to their last run and they might be in last place, and they land and win. I’ve had a lot of good moments at Dew Tour as well,” snowboarder Louie Vito noted.

Several athletes raved about the modified pipe. “So far my favorite thing I’ve seen has been the modified pipe setup,” snowboarder Taylor Gold said. “The modified pipe, that looks really insane and cool,” snowboarder Anna Gasser added.

Watch the above video to see what other skiers and snowboarders had to say! The Winter Dew Tour 2020 runs from February 6-9th at Copper Mountain in Summit County, Colorado.