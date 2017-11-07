Gigi Hadid STUNNED In A Yellow Minidress At Her Maybelline Launch Party

Her London look was very different from what she wore to her NYC launch just three days ago, where she paired a black cutout long sleeve top with high-heeled boots and throwback jeans. Still looking chic either way, though!
The fashionista made quite an entrance at the celebrity-filled affair, wearing a yellow sequined strapless mini dress that highlighted her 5’10” frame and long legs.
And as if that wasn’t glamorous enough, she paired it with an ankle-length yellow cape.
She accessorized the look with sparkly heels and a romantic updo at the party, where it was also reported that she gave mini make-up tutorials.
Just two days ago, Gigi showed her Instagram follower a behind-the-scenes look at one of her Maybelline shoots.
