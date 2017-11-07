Twitter Facebook Search

Werk!

Gigi Hadid STUNNED In A Yellow Minidress At Her Maybelline Launch Party

The 22-year-old model looked anything but mellow.

Gigi Hadid may have been jealous of her younger sister—and fellow model—Bella before, but she looked anything but as she debuted her new Maybelline make-up line in London recently. You have to see the pics!

The fashionista made quite an entrance at the celebrity-filled affair, wearing a yellow sequined strapless mini dress that highlighted her 5’10” frame and long legs.
And as if that wasn’t glamorous enough, she paired it with an ankle-length yellow cape.
She accessorized the look with sparkly heels and a romantic updo at the party, where it was also reported that she gave mini make-up tutorials.
Just two days ago, Gigi showed her Instagram follower a behind-the-scenes look at one of her Maybelline shoots.
Her London look was very different from what she wore to her NYC launch just three days ago, where she paired a black cutout long sleeve top with high-heeled boots and throwback jeans. Still looking chic either way, though!
What do you think of her London look? Sound off in the comments section! 
