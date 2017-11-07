Pink & Lady Gaga Are ‘Working Together’ To Write An Anti-Madonna Anthem

“Pink feels sorry for Gaga and is taking her side in her Madonna feud ,” the insider told OK! exclusively. “She thinks Gaga’s been treated rotten and is really talented and vulnerable right now.” Photo credit: Getty

"Pink's a tough girl and she doesn't like the way Madonna's been trashing her friend all over town, saying that Gaga's music is a bad rip-off of hers," the source continued.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Madonna admitted she believed Gaga "blatantly ripped off one of my songs." Then, Madonna's single "Two Steps Behind Me" was widely considered a dig at Gaga, with lyrics like, "You're a copycat, Where is my royalty? You're a pretty girl, I'll give you that. But stealing my recipe, it's an ugly look."

Now, the insider says Pink and Gaga "are talking of working together" to get back at Madonna. "They're writing lyrics that target Madonna as superficial and a fraud," the insider told OK!

This isn't the first time Pink has come to Gaga's defense. Back in February, Pink slammed fans for accusing Gaga of stealing her acrobatic moves for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

"Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place," Pink said at the time. "Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan have been in the air for years!"