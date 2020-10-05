Instagram influencer and American Idol alum Casey Goode revealed on Instagram that her newborn son, Maximilian, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being exposed to it by a medical professional.
The Los Angeles-based musician, content creator, and influencer revealed that her young one was diagnosed with the virus after developing a fever.
“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday,” Goode, who goes by the stage name Quigley, told her 275,000 Instagram followers.
View this post on Instagram
Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here… but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️ Love, Quigs
“We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us,” she said.
POOR BABY! JACK OSBOURNE’S DAUGHTER MINNIE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Goode also revealed that she is being treated as a positive case, despite showing no symptoms. She revealed that she is currently under quarantine with the baby at the pediatric intensive care unit.
She added: “Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here … but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”
This is not the first time that young Max — who was born in September — has undergone complications.
He was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) only “a few seconds” after he was born as Goode went through several issues during her labor, including decreased bile flow and high blood pressure.
“It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out,” Goode said of the birth on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing… Maximilian Vaughn Goode // Surprise! Another curveball! It is with my whole heart and soul and greatest pride that I share with you, our son, Max. As you probably know we had been debating a handful of names for quite some time. I kept waiting for a cosmic sign or some kind of certainty about it, but nothing ever felt 100% right in my gut. This week, we narrowed it down to either Sterling or Montgomery… but I kept going back and forth. I thought I would know when I saw him so, I waited. After I delivered, I only got to see him for a few seconds before he went to the NICU. The next day, when I got to finally reallyyyyy meet him I tried out both names and neither felt right. // There was a third name, Max, that Alex and I had talked about. It was the name of his baby brother. Most of you probably don’t know this… but my husband was not always an only child. When he was 12, his brother was born and was only on this earth a short while before he passed of a heart condition. // My head was at war deciding between two names… but deep down in my soul, I was starting to feel there was another choice… one choice. And that choice stemmed from the purest, most abundant form of love I’ve ever felt in my life. No need to fight a war in my head, when there was clarity in my heart. After a series of bizarre and unexpected twists and turns this week, I asked the Universe and God to show me the answer. And boy did they respond. I had so many signs pointing me to Max, it was impossible to ignore. The videos here explain part of it… but I’ll post the whole story soon. It has to do with God, Dogs, and A Goofy Movie. ❤️ // Max is still in the NICU, but he is getting stronger and better every day! Hoping to take him home soon! I’m so happy and feeling so full. Xo, Quigs
“They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU,” she revealed.
The mother also spoke about why she and husband Alex decided to name him Maximilian.
NEV SCHULMAN REVEALS HE AND HIS WIFE LAURA HAD COVID-19, TALKS BABY NO. 3 PLANS
“There was a third name, Max, that Alex and I had talked about. It was the name of his baby brother. Most of you probably don’t know this … but my husband was not always an only child. When he was 12, his brother was born and was only on this earth a short while before he passed of a heart condition,” she revealed.
“After a series of bizarre and unexpected twists and turns this week, I asked the Universe and God to show me the answer. And boy did they respond. I had so many signs pointing me to Max,” she added.
OK! wishes young Max and the mother a speedy recovery!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!