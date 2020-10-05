Instagram influencer and American Idol alum Casey Goode revealed on Instagram that her newborn son, Maximilian, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being exposed to it by a medical professional.

The Los Angeles-based musician, content creator, and influencer revealed that her young one was diagnosed with the virus after developing a fever.

“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday,” Goode, who goes by the stage name Quigley, told her 275,000 Instagram followers.

“We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us,” she said.

Goode also revealed that she is being treated as a positive case, despite showing no symptoms. She revealed that she is currently under quarantine with the baby at the pediatric intensive care unit.

She added: “Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here … but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”

This is not the first time that young Max — who was born in September — has undergone complications.

He was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) only “a few seconds” after he was born as Goode went through several issues during her labor, including decreased bile flow and high blood pressure.

“It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out,” Goode said of the birth on Instagram.

“They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU,” she revealed.

The mother also spoke about why she and husband Alex decided to name him Maximilian.

“There was a third name, Max, that Alex and I had talked about. It was the name of his baby brother. Most of you probably don’t know this … but my husband was not always an only child. When he was 12, his brother was born and was only on this earth a short while before he passed of a heart condition,” she revealed.

“After a series of bizarre and unexpected twists and turns this week, I asked the Universe and God to show me the answer. And boy did they respond. I had so many signs pointing me to Max,” she added.

OK! wishes young Max and the mother a speedy recovery!