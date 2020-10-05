Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is going to be a mother soon!

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news on Sunday, October 4, and posted a sweet snap of herself with husband Christian Huff. The picture showed the couple hugging each other and holding a series of ultrasound images.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” Robertson wrote. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – ❤️.”

WATCH: ALL THE REASONS FANS LOVE ‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR SADIE ROBERTSON

Robertson went on to add how inspiring the news of the pregnancy was, considering the trying times.

“God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE,” she wrote. “Hope is still to come. ❤️”

“How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you,” Robertson continued. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

DUCK DYNASTY TEEN SADIE ROBERTSON HAS SOME STRICT RULES FOR DATING TO AVOID “SEXUAL SINS”—INSIDE HER NEW BOOK!

The two tied the know in 2019. In an interview last week, Robertson told ET all about her life with Huff and how happy she is. She called her husband “the most affirming and encouraging person ever.”

“There’s a lot of beautiful things in the world. There’s a lot of attractive things in the world, but I am captivated by God. I am captivated by faith. I am captivated by my family, by my husband,” she said. “Therefore I don’t need to wander out in the world and do other things because I’m content with what I’m captivated by.”