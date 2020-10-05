There are no “Blurred Lines” here — Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expecting their third child.

The model mom showed off her growing baby bump during a trip to the beach on Sunday, October 4, announcing her BIG news.

“Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant … again. 🤍We love consistency!” she wrote.

The baby, who is due in December, will join their ever-growing family, which includes daughters Lola, 19 months, and Mia, 2, plus the singer’s 10-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

APRIL LOVE GEARY AND ROBIN THICKE BOND WITH THEIR NEWBORN DAUGHTER LOLA WHILE SHE BREASTFEEDS

Thicke, 43, and Geary, 25, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018 — two months before Lola was born. Thicke and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from Patton in February 2014. After six years together, their love gets stronger and stronger. PAULA PATTON’S TOP 15 SEXIEST RED CARPET LOOKS

“Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂,” Geary wrote on Instagram in September. “I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you.”

“You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before,” Geary added. “Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke.”