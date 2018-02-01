When choosing the perfect car seat it’s all about pricing, comfort, and, of course, safety.

However, when you’re David Weintraub you also have to add luxury to that list.

The 39-year-old producer sparred no expense with his new Rolls Royce Ghost and made sure to do the same when it came to his daughter’s $7,500 custom made “English Leather Diamond Stitched” car seat.

The one of kind seat was made at RD Whittington & John Schlitt at Luxury Auto Collection Scottsdale, a luxury car dealership that handles all of David’s cars.

However, this purchase was special as the one of a kind custom Rolls Royce car seat was designed specifically for David’s daughter, Stevie Rose Weintraub, with room for growth.

With Stevie in mind, the car seat fits comfortably in the back seat so she can watch the custom TV screens that were also put into the car.

Luxury Auto Collection is the premier custom high-end luxury car dealership in the USA and the number one auto dealership in Arizona. The dealership works with the top celebrities in the business having sold to Floyd Mayweather, Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Migos, Scott Disick, and Tyga (to name a few).

“We have very demanding customers who need the highest quality products for their automobiles, watercraft, and airplanes, we specialize in making sure that whatever they need can be accomplished for their particular mode of transportation,” said the RD Whittington Collection owner of LAC. “David and his daughter Stevie Rose important clients so it’s imperative that they received only the best and safest products for their cars.”