After a whirlwind romance, actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn tied the knot in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, October 2.
The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve, shared the happy news on social media.
“Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” the Magic Mike star, 30, captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while showing off their wedding bands.
The pair opted for a more casual attire rather an over-the-top-affair, with the blonde beauty giving fans a look at her cream-colored gown. In the snap, she paired her dress with a thin black scarf tied around her neck.
Offering fans another glimpse at her wedding day looks, Garrn shared a glamorous selfie of herself on her big day. In the image, the model posed in front of the mirror in her wedding dress.
“Oct 2, 2020,” she simply wrote alongside the snap, revealing the day the couple said “I do.”
News of the couple’s marriage comes less than a year after Pettyfer popped the question on Christmas Eve.
“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Garrn captioned a photo from the happy day, which also featured her sparkling engagement ring. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you.”
In his own sweet post, the actor wrote: “Some people marry their best friend … Some people marry their soulmate … I got both.”
I can’t believe its only been a year, I’m so proud of everything you’re doing my baby, and only you know what I mean.. Happy 30th Birthday soulmati! After this quarantine, literally spending every minute of every day together, I’m so ready to do eternity with you❤️ you have my heart @alexpettyfer
Garrn was previously linked to actor Enrique Murciano, and also dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Meanwhile, Pettyfer previously dated model Marloes Horst and was previously engaged to actress Riley Keough.
