After a whirlwind romance, actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn tied the knot in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, October 2.

The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve, shared the happy news on social media.

A post shared by Alexander Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

“Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” the Magic Mike star, 30, captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while showing off their wedding bands.

‘MAGIC MIKE’ SEQUEL DETAILS HERE!

The pair opted for a more casual attire rather an over-the-top-affair, with the blonde beauty giving fans a look at her cream-colored gown. In the snap, she paired her dress with a thin black scarf tied around her neck.