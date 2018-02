Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Surprises Her With Four Billboards Featuring Daughter Alexis Jr. (Us Weekly)

Here’s Why Kelly Ripa Ignored Ryan Seacrest’s Sexual Harassment Rumors On ‘Live!’ (RadarONLINE)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle A ‘Rose Gold Gun'(Star Magazine)

All The Details About Bill Cosby’s Alleged Assault On His Daughter’s Nanny (National ENQUIRER)