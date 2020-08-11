Just two months after separating, Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are giving their marriage another shot.

“It didn’t happen overnight but they are back on and totally in love again,” says the insider.

After a change of heart, the Footloose actress and Laich announced that they’d “lovingly” decided to separate after nearly three years of marriage—but an insider now claims the Dancing With the Stars alum has called off the split!

“Basically, the break took the pressure off both of them, and they hated being apart,” shares the insider. “They’ve been hanging out at her place, snuggling in bed, and making up for lost time in every way possible.”

It seems the duo is eager for the world to know they’re back on good terms as the actress’s best friend, Nina Dobrev, shared a post on social media of the pair splashing around the pool at Hough’s 32nd birthday party on July 25.

“Everyone said Julianne and Brooks had a blast at the party,” notes the insider. “It was as if they’d never been apart!”

During their brief split, the Safe Haven actress tried to distract herself by stepping out with 38-year-old Westworld actor Ben Barnes.

But, the singer still had feelings for the 37-year-old retired NHL player who reportedly “begged” her for one last shot at salvaging their relationship.

“Brooks went out of his way to woo Julianne and swept off her feet,” spills the insider. “She’s come to really appreciate Brooks and sees the relationship from a whole new perspective now.”

So much so that Hough’s already thinking of starting a family with Laich. “They don’t see any reason to wait,” shares the insider, adding that there’s even some talk that the former judge on America’s Got Talent may already be pregnant.

“She’s keeping that under wraps for now but everyone’s fully aware they’re back on and are absolutely delighted for them.”