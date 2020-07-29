Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt has seemingly rushed back home from the UK, as wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is due to give birth any day now.

Pratt revealed last week that Schwarzenegger was already nine months pregnant, and contrary to online rumors the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion hasn’t been halted again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That makes Pratt’s rushed return to Los Angeles that more suspicious, meaning that they could very well be preparing for the baby’s imminent arrival.

Filming was indeed stopped in mid-March, but swiftly resumed in early July.

If the birth happens within the next couple of days, it will throw the filming process into disarray.

“They are shooting around Chris, but he is in so many scenes, they can’t do that for long. It’s a director’s nightmare. Chris will have to rush back after the birth,” an insider on the London set told OK!

Earlier in the week Pratt was seen in and around Hollywood running some errands. Schwarzenegger on the other hand, was photographed popping into a Starbucks while looking heavily pregnant.

Pratt previously joked that his wife has had some rather strange cravings while bearing their child.

“It’s been tough. Pickles and ice cream…I never thought I would like ‘em,” he said.

“Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I’ve gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’” he added.