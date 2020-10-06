If you were to quarantine with someone, handsome hunk Ryan Gosling would be at the top of most women’s list.

So, it comes as no surprise that his partner of 10 years, Eva Mendes, isn’t complaining about being stuck at home with the actor.

After sharing a throwback photo of herself running on the beach on Sunday, October 4, the 46-year-old actress was quick to add: “Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

“You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” one person commented.

Her response?

“No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

In April, the actress opened up in the comments section of an Instagram post about her decision not to post images of their daughters or discuss her relationship.

“I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” she continued. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Mendes concluded: “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private.”