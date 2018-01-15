Josiah Duggar is giving love another shot.

After calling off his courtship to Marjorie Jackson nearly three years ago, it seems the Counting On star has finally found his Mrs. Right.

According to Duggar Blog, “Life is not all pickles and hairspray,” Josiah has a girlfriend, which the family brought on their current trip to Australia.

In a video shared to the blog, the Duggars introduce her as Lauren Swanson, a family friend, as she stands next to Josiah.

After her onstage reveal, Josiah and Lauren reportedly sat down next to each other.

Lauren has actually been a close Duggar family friend for years and was even featured in an episode of 19 & Counting years ago along with her family of 10.

Lauren is the oldest of eight children.

Josiah and Lauren seem to be pretty serious as Josh allegedly signed a fan’s autograph book, “Lauren and Josiah.”

While it seems the two are already courting, an announcement may or may not be made publically as Josiah has dealt with his share of public heartbreak in the past.

As Duggar fans know, this would be the 21-year-old’s second courtship as he announced his first in 2015.

However, Josiah and his then-girlfriend, Marjorie, abruptly split months after they made their relationship public.

“Marjorie and I had a good time together,” he told People at the time. “We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.”

