Kate Beckinsale, 46, was planning to whisk her Canadian beau, Goody Grace, 23, away on an overseas vacation after COVID, a source told OK!

“She wants to introduce him to her native London and her favorite parts of Europe as soon as it’s safe to travel,” Shared the source.

“It’s the first time Kate’s talked about opening her entire world like this to someone, but Goody’s captured her heart.”

KATE BECKINSALE DENIES MACHINE GUN KELLY RUMORS

Though some fans scoffed at the news that the actress was dating yet another man half her age (she’d also been in relationships with comedians Pete Davidson, 26, and Matt Rifo, 24), members of her inner circle were admitting they had never seen the Underworld star happier.

“She’s finally met a man who satisfies her,” insisted the source. She’s a free spirit, but she can see herself building a nice life with Goody.