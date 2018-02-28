After nearly three years with one another, Miranda Lambert has decided to kick her boyfriend Anderson East to the curb and end things for good.

OK! exclusively revealed that the “Kerosene” singer broke up with him because she is looking for a road romance on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicked off last month. “She saw some hot guys on her tour and realized she’d rather keep her options open right now,” the source revealed.

To add insult to injury, her decision totally blindsided her musician beau. “It was harsh too. Anderson didn’t see it coming, and she offered no explanation aside from the fact that she didn’t want to be tied down anymore,” spilled the insider.

With her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, continuously fawning over his new love Gwen Stefani, Miranda has been determined to live her best life. “She doesn’t want to be compared to Blake. She wants to be a hot bachelorette for a while.”

Even though she’s playing the field for now, it sounded like Miranda has spotted a particular hottie that she wants to call her own. “At heart, she really is a love junkie,” the insider added. Could her potential new love join her on stage as her tour progresses?

Do you think Miranda made a rush decision by ending things with Anderson so quickly? Sound off in the comments!