Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane.

According to RadarONLINE, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star filed divorce papers on February 16, after 14 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Rebecca and Eric, best known for his role as Dr. McSteamy on Greys Anatomy, share two children: Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6.

Rebecca is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and seeking spousal support.

The Hollywood actors tied the knot in October 2004, but it’s been anything but a smooth road ever since.

In 2009, an intimate video of Eric in a hot tub with another woman surfaced.

Then, two years later, the Last Ship actor entered into rehab for an addiction to painkillers.

However, in the last few years, it seemed like the two were on the right track as Eric explained to People in 2014 that he had learned from his mistakes and was focusing on his family.

“We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca,” he said. “I never had a family, and now I do… I know I’m a very lucky guy.”

Most recently, the actor opened up about focusing on his mental health after his battle with depression forced him to take a break from his TNT show The Last Ship.

“I took some time off, I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” he explained on the Today show in July 2017. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about … “Now I take a medication called Pristiq … and the depression is gone … I’m doing OK.”

Eric revealed that he sought treatment for depression in April 2017.

“It’s a very serious thing,” Eric continued. “But it’s very real, and that was the scary thing when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed’ … this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off, I went away and took care of it and I’m feeling great.”

Did you see this Hollywood split coming? Sound off in the comments!