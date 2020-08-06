Romeo Beckham posted some stunning and romantic photos from his seaside trip to Cornwall with his model girlfriend, Mia Regan, days after their return from a Beckham family trip to Italy.

Beckham shared an artsy snap of himself in a dark sweatsuit outfit on Instagram near a cliffside during his idyllic walk on the coastline. Behind the 17-year-old was a picturesque setting with a green landscape and turquoise water. The one thing that seemed to really draw attention to the photo was the choice of his footwear.

Young Beckham’s yellow shoes attracted a litany of responses from his fans, with some questioning whether they were crocks.

“Are those crocks?” questioned one of his keen fans.

“The crocks are cool.” Another fan commented.

While Beckham shared some lavish snaps with his 2.8M followers of him and his girl’s time together, 17-year-old Regan also posted a few photos from the trip.

In one of her posts, the teenage model shared a gorgeous photo of herself in an orange and gold velvet dress, complemented with matching orange Birkenstocks.

Regan looked cheerful and composed in her designer fashion as she frolicked around on the sandy shore.

The young Instagram model has been dating the young tennis star since last May, and their Instagram pages, flooded with loved-up selfies, are all dead giveaways of their blooming relationship.

Beckham has been posting their mushy moments together, such as kissing on the coastline and adorable late-night selfies. The latest snap shows the two riding in a vintage car with matching bleached hair.

Beneath the image, Regan jokingly commented: “Who copied whose hair.”

Since the start of quarantine, the love birds have been posting one another more frequently on Instagram and have become an iconic inspiration of young love.

Beckham posted three pictures for their one year anniversary on May 3, all cuddles and smiles, with the caption: “Happy 1 year mooch love u so much,” followed by two red hearts.

Model Regan is signed to Storm Management and has worked with brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Eytys. Her stellar looks and young modeling career has earned her over 180K followers on Instagram.

In July, the young cuties enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation to Puglia, with Beckham’s parents- David Beckham and Victoria Beckham– as well as his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

The post lockdown trip to Italy was the first getaway after months of indoor stays attributed to COVID.

It was also the first time Beckham’s elder brother, Brooklyn, and his fiancée, Peltz, were seen in public together since their engagement announcement two weeks prior.

Brooklyn and Peltz are apparently now eyeing the prestigious Italian resort located in Borgo Egnazia, Puglia, to have as their wedding venue.

The renowned Italian rustic farmhouse resort holds ceremonies costing up to £3million.